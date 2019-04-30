Arizona mother says toddler was bitten multiple times while at daycare

MARICOPA, Ariz. (WSVN) — An Arizona mother said her toddler was bitten over and over again by another child while at daycare.

According to Fox 10, Rocio Enriquez said her 15-month-old was at the daycare for the second day when the incident took place.

The parents said they learned of the bites when they picked up their child, but were told that it was only a couple of bites. However, they said they counted eight bites in total when they looked for themselves.

The mother said school officials told her that there were three children in the room with one adult, and the incident took place while the adult was changing a baby’s diaper.

“I don’t know what to do,” said Rylee Umsted, the child’s father. “It’s another kid that bit him and they don’t know what they’re doing, but the staff member should’ve been on it.”

The family said the incident took about 30 seconds. However, they said that’s too long in their book and the teacher should have been punished.

“She had to have screamed multiple times,” Enriquez said. “Why is the child paying the consequences when it should be the teacher? And the teacher should get the consequences because a child doesn’t know better, that’s why the pay trained individuals to watch the kids.”

The pre-school released a statement to Fox 10, saying the incident is under investigation and the employee has been suspended without pay and the child who bit the victim was expelled.

