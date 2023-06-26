AriZona, a beloved beverage brand known for its 99-cent price tag, is branching out this summer with a new line of alcoholic beverages. Departing from their signature affordable offerings, the AriZona Hard Premium Spiked Beverages will be available in 22-ounce cans for $3.49.

The new Arizona alcoholic beverage is marketed as delivering the same iconic taste that the brand’s iced teas are known for, while also packing a punch with a 5% alcohol content. This addition aims to cater to consumers seeking a refreshing and spirited twist on their favorite thirst quencher.

Enthusiasts can choose from three tantalizing flavors: Lemon, Peach, and Green Tea. Each variant promises a unique blend of delightful taste and a hint of alcoholic indulgence.

While the introduction of these new alcoholic beverages deviates from the company’s established pricing, it represents an opportunity for the brand to capture a broader consumer base and diversify its product range.

Fans can get their hands on these spirited concoctions at select retailers and establishments across the country, allowing them to savor the familiar essence of AriZona iced tea while embracing the thrill of a mild alcoholic twist.

So, grab a can, sit back, and savor the iconic taste of AriZona with a splash of 5% alcohol.

