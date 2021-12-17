PHOENIX, Az. (WSVN) – A delivery mix-up in Arizona ended as a sweet gesture.

Target accidentally sent a grandmother in Phoenix six Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

The grandmother of eight tried to return the switches but wasn’t able to.

Two target employees showed up to pick the gaming consoles up, but when they arrived, they told her to keep them and give them to her grandchildren as Christmas presents.

