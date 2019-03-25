Arizona couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WSVN) — Family members are celebrating 80 years of marriage for an Arizona couple.

Family members of Emily and Charlie Cox told Fox 10 that they recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Friday, March 22.

However, that wasn’t the only thing they celebrated. Emily also marked her 98th birthday.

Family members said Charlie is 100 years old, and he once worked on the Titan missiles. However, he has now been retired for over 50 years.

The couple have a son and daughter, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Family members said the couple had a small celebration to mark the milestone.

