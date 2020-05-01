Arizona beer distributor dumps 20,000 thousands of kegs of beer due to low demand

PHOENIX (WSVN) — An Arizona beer distributor has to get rid of thousands of kegs of beer due to low demand from the pandemic.

Joe Cotroneo, general manager at Crescent Crown Distributing told Fox 10, that right before the pandemic, the company was at their peak inventory for kegs.

However, due to restaurants, bars and pubs being closed, the unused beer is spoiling, and they will have to dispose of at least 20,000 kegs. More is expected to be thrown out after that.

“We picked up just under a million dollars already in beer that we will need to destroy, and unfortunately, there is an amount equal to that depending on when we can open again,” Cotroneo said.

Cotroneo said, however, that they are staying afloat thanks to grocery stores and liquor stores, which have seen an increase in beer sales.

