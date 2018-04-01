(WSVN) - Burger King joined in on the April Fools’ Day fun with a sweet, savory and most likely fictitious patty.
The fast food corporation posted a video on Sunday announcing the “Chocolate Whopper.” The burger boasts a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup, and white chocolate rings instead of onions — topped with milk chocolate leaves and vanilla frosting.
According to the spoof video, the sugary burger will be “coming soon” — but then again, probably not.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.