(WSVN) - Burger King joined in on the April Fools’ Day fun with a sweet, savory and most likely fictitious patty.

The fast food corporation posted a video on Sunday announcing the “Chocolate Whopper.” The burger boasts a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup, and white chocolate rings instead of onions — topped with milk chocolate leaves and vanilla frosting.

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

According to the spoof video, the sugary burger will be “coming soon” — but then again, probably not.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.