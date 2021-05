(WSVN) - Appointments are no longer needed to get a COVID-19 shot at CVS.

All CVS pharmacies will now accept walk-ins.

Those who don’t want to wait can make same-day scheduling.

Appointments can be made as little as an hour ahead of time at cvs.com

