In the midst of the holiday season comes everyone’s favorite activity: getting cozy and watching your favorite holiday movies.

But this year, you could get paid for it.

Cabletv.com is looking for a “Chief of Cheer” to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

The company said it will pay its new hire $2,500 and a one-year membership to several streaming services.

You can apply for the position on their website, the deadline is Dec. 1.

