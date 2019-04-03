Applebee’s introduces $1 strawberry margaritas with Twizzlers straw

(WSVN) - Margarita lovers are raving after Applebee’s announced that it will be selling $1 strawberry margaritas all month.
The restaurant chain said the Neighborhood drink will be sold for the entire month of April at participating locations.
Each drink is made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix and topped off with a strawberry Twizzlers straw.
“Applebee’s is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends,” said Patrick Kirk, who’s vice president of beverage innovation at the chain. “Sippin’ on a Strawberry Dollarita through a strawberry-flavored Twizzlers straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it.”
