Applebee’s introduces $1 strawberry margaritas with Twizzlers straw

(WSVN) - Margarita lovers are raving after Applebee’s announced that it will be selling $1 strawberry margaritas all month.

The restaurant chain said the Neighborhood drink will be sold for the entire month of April at participating locations.

*(^o^)/* My face when I found out what the new #DOLLARITA is. pic.twitter.com/Jecgc3AV99 — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2019

Each drink is made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix and topped off with a strawberry Twizzlers straw.

“Applebee’s is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends,” said Patrick Kirk, who’s vice president of beverage innovation at the chain. “Sippin’ on a Strawberry Dollarita through a strawberry-flavored Twizzlers straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.