Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 120 more locations

(WSVN) - Chain restaurants IHOP and Applebee’s will be closing up to 120 more locations.

The parent company, Dine Brands Global, said 60 to 80 Applebee’s and 30 to 40 IHOP’s will close.

They did not list which locations they plan on shutting down.

The latest move comes after the company shut down 99 Applebee’s restaurants along with 23 IHOP locations last year.

According to USA Today, the parent company hopes to buy and grow chains that offer ethnic and healthy food. CEO Stephen Joyce said they plan to spend as much as $100 million on acquiring small, regional fast-casual chains by early 2019.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.