Apple will host yet another launch event on November 10

(CNN) — Apple isn’t done with 2020 yet.

The company on Monday announced another launch event — its third in recent months — scheduled for November 10. An invite sent to reporters was simply titled “One More Thing,” a line Apple often deploys at the end of big events to debut a surprise product.

The invitation did not give any hints about what Apple plans to reveal, but there is one product the company has previously teased but hasn’t yet released.

At its Worldwide Developer Conference in June, Apple announced it would soon start using its own silicon chips in its Mac computer lineup, switching away from the ones made by Intel that the devices have used for years. Apple said the first Macs with the new chips would begin rolling out by the end of this year.

The ARM-based chips, which Apple designs in-house and already uses a version of in iPhones and iPads, will likely enable better battery life and more seamless integration across devices, analysts say.

Apple users have been spoiled for choice this year, with the company rolling out upgrades to a wide range of devices — including four new iPhone 12 variants, a low-cost iPhone SE, three new iPads, a MacBook and two Apple Watch models — as well as several new software features.

The event will stream live on the company’s website at 1pm ET on November 10.

