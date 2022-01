MORROW, Georgia (WGCL) — An Apple Watch is being credited with saving a man in Morrow, Georgia.

According to Morrow Fire Department, an older resident fell while outside and needed help, Jan. 23. That’s when his Apple Watch came to the rescue after detecting he had fallen and contacted the Clayton County Emergency Communications Center who dispatched the fire department and police department.

City of Morrow Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Moss explains, “Since an Apple Watch initiated the call, the location of the call could only be determined by the watch’s GPS, which reported the closest address. The Morrow Fire Department crew arrived on the scene with Morrow Police units and quickly noticed that the physical address was not where the patient was located and began a search of the perimeter.”

The man was found near some shrubbery just 12 minutes after his Apple Watch contacted dispatch, but he was already semi-conscious, confused and extremely cold to touch from the freezing elements (it was below freezing this morning in Morrow).

The man was transported to the nearest hospital where he was treated and later released.

The fire department says the man’s outcome could “undoubtedly” been much worse considering the extreme weather and an ongoing medical condition.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.