(WSVN) - Apple unveiled an eye-catching feature in its latest update.

You can now unlock your iPhone while wearing your face mask.

Just go to settings, click on the “Face ID and Passcode” tab, then hit “On” for the new feature.

This will identify that it is you by using your eyes, even with a mask on.

The update also includes new emojis and a gender-neutral voice option for Siri.

