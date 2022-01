(WSVN) - iPhone users may soon be able to unlock their phones while wearing a face mask.

Apple is reportedly testing the feature for its upcoming update.

Users would be able to gain access to their phones through the unique traits around their eyes.

The new feature would work for iPhone 12s and newer products.

