Apple reportedly changing iPhone charging cable

(WSVN) - Apple is reportedly switching up the popular charging cable used for their famous iPhones.

According to Fox 29, Apple will be switching to a USB-C port.

“Oh, they’re definitely making money. The cables and the accessories are probably the most profitable,” tech expert Anthony Mongeluzo told Fox 29.

Mongeluzo said the USB-C port is faster than a USB 3.0 port, and it will work for multiple devices.

“This USB is going to work with Microsoft, Android devices, so now if you have three different devices instead of buying three different plugs, you only have to buy one,” he said. “Change is inevitable, and unfortunately the market is driving it.”

Mongeluzo said you can get an adapter for the charger, but it will not charge as quickly.

It is unclear when the change would happen.

