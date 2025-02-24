New York (CNN) — Apple said Monday it will invest $500 billion on expanding US facilities over the next four years, a move that could help it avoid new tariffs on goods imported from China.

Apple said the investment will create 20,000 jobs.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 10% on all imports from China, from which Apple imports many products, including most of its iPhones. Trump signaled Friday that Apple was planning to make this investment following a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday. Trump attributed the investment to his tariffs.

“He’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars, I hope he’s announced it,” Trump said. “That’s what he told me … But he’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars. And others, too, a lot of chip makers coming in, a lot of automakers coming in.”

However Apple invested in growing its supply chain outside of China in recent years, partly in response to the problems with production China during the pandemic. Those investments include building a production facility for Mac Pro computers in Texas.

TSMC, which makes chips for Apple, is also set to open a chipmaking plant in Arizona, helped by $6.6 billion in support from a bipartisan bill passed during the Biden administration to encourage investment in US chip manufacturing. However, Apple has mostly expanded production in places like India and Vietnam.

