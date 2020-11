Apple has announced that they are replacing defective AirPods free of charge.

The company reported that some of its AirPod Pro headphones were having sound issues that resembled crackling or static.

The affected AirPods were manufactured before October 2020.

The free replacement program covers two years after the date of purchase.

