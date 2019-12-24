Apple, Amazon offer same-day delivery on Christmas Eve

(WSVN) - Don’t lose hope if you waited until Christmas Eve to get some last minute gifts — and also don’t want to leave your home.

For those who want to avoid the crowds, Amazon is an option.

Prime members can select from one million products that are eligible for same-day delivery.

The catch is you have to order by 9:30 a.m., Christmas Eve.

Apple is also getting in on the same-day delivery game.

Customers can order an Apple Watch, iPhone or iPad and have it brought to their home by the end of Christmas Eve.

The deadline to order is 4 p.m.

This past weekend saw holiday shoppers spending $34 billion in the United States.

That means last-minute shoppers are outpacing Black Friday shoppers by about $2.5 billion.

