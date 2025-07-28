(WSVN) - Everyone needs to relax, in particular the residents from three northern U.S. cities.

According to the American Psychological Association, Detroit, Michigan is the most stressed city in America.

Detroit has the country’s highest unemployment rate, along with the lowest household income when factoring in the cost of living.

Cleveland, Ohio is second, due to the highest divorce rate in the nation.

Baltimore, Maryland follows, being one of the highest rent-burdened cities.

Gulfport, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee round out the top five.

In terms of South Florida, Miami shows up at 41, with Fort Lauderdale much further down the list at 99.

