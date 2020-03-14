AP sources: Travel ban to extend to United Kingdom, Ireland

British Airways Boeing 747-400 with nickname Queen of the Skies commercial aircraft as seen on final approach with landing gear down landing at New York JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport in USA on 23 January 2020. The jumbo jet wide-body long haul airplane has the registration G-CIVR with 4x RR engines. BA is connecting capital of UK London LHR to New York City via Transatlantic flight. BAW Speedbird is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom member of Oneworld aviation alliance. NY, USA (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is expected to announce that the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official announcement expected Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.