Anonymous person buys $1 million worth of toys to donate to children before Toys R Us closure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSVN) — While Toys “R” Us stores across the country are shutting their doors for the last time Friday, one location in North Carolina closed a day early — for a bittersweet reason.

According to WNCN, workers at the Raleigh toy store said an anonymous person spent $1 million to buy out their remaining inventory in order to donate to children in the area.

Now instead of opening to the public, staffers spent their last day boxing toys to put on a truck for the mystery buyer.

Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy in September in hopes of turning around. But terrible Christmas sales left it on life support. The chain had 735 US stores when it announced plans to go out of business in March. Many closed before Friday, the last day for the remaining 200 locations.

The 70-year old company will continue in some other countries, including Canada.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.