Anonymous donor gives $25 million to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — An anonymous donor has made a very generous gift to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The hospital announced that the donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, gave the hospital $25 million to support the expansion of the hospital’s Neurological Institute and the hospital’s capacity in Interventional Radiology.

We are so pleased to announce that a generous anonymous donor has provided $25 million to support the expansion of CHLA's Neurological Institute and the hospital's capacity in Interventional Radiology. Learn more about this transformative gift: https://t.co/QzZDn35LfL pic.twitter.com/YHxRXgD3MC — Children's Hospital LA (@ChildrensLA) July 18, 2019

“I am beyond grateful for the generosity of this gift, one of the largest single donations in the hospital’s history, and one that invests in healthier futures for the infants, children and youth we serve,” said hospital president and CEO Paul S. Viviano.

A portion of the gift will be used to fund the creation of a new outpatient center that aims to help families with neurological conditions like brain tumors, epilepsy, neuromuscular disorders and more.

The other component of the gift will go towards the hospital’s Interventional Radiology department through the purchase of new technology and an overhaul of existing diagnostic and treatment space.

