JERUSALEM (WSVN) – Sadness and fear for many children in Israel is a way of life, as the persistent conflict with Palestine affects their mental health. Now instead of suffering in silence, children are finding a little hope with an animal therapy center.

In Sderot, fewer than 10 miles from the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, a vocal debate would most likely sound like birds chirping.

This is the Animal-assisted Therapy Center where another sound you might hear the giggles of children.

But the laughter can be rare for the children there, when so many times in their young lives, they have heard rockets and missiles.

According to experts, these constant strikes traumatize children and leave them unable to sleep. They are frightened of noises like sirens and are scared of open spaces.

The children of Sderot are surrounded by bomb shelters, and kids know, because of their proximity to the Gaza Strip, once a rocket goes off, they have 15 seconds to get to a shelter.

The Animal-assisted Therapy Center funded by the Israeli government and the non-profit Jewish National Fund uses animals to help, not only because they can be comforting, organizers said, but because they can offer clues as to what a child isn’t saying about how he or she feels.

“It’s nonverbal. It works very well, especially with children,” said Talia Levanon, of the Israeli Trauma Coalition. “There are a lot of issues with life and death with animals, trust, feelings of control. Trying to make him feel that he makes a big difference in the life of a rabbit. He has the power to touch a snake and so on.”

Six hundred children a year are helped there, and a group of 9-year-olds are getting not-exactly-cozy with a stick bug.

“She she says that sometimes it’s disgusting, ” said one of the therapists handling a stick bug while surrounded by the children, “but it also gives us an opportunity to discuss what disgusts us.”

As well as a much-needed opportunity to laugh.

Undoubtedly, a need for children on the other side of the fence, as well.

The folks who run the center said they employ about 40 therapists, and adults like first responders are also coming to them hoping to deal with their mental health issues.

