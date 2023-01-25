(WSVN) - An animal shelter in Tennessee is turning to social media in hopes of finding the owner of a dog named Lilo that was abandoned with a heartbreaking note attached to its collar.

The note, which was posted on Facebook by McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., stated that Lilo’s owner is homeless with two kids and can no longer afford to care for her.

“She tried her best but can’t get help,” the note said. “She really loves me and I’m a great dog and loved to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me.”

The shelter said that Lilo is safe and the will take “the very best care of her.”

“She will be loved by our staff and volunteers, we will keep her name and we promise you we will do our best to find her a wonderful new home,” said the shelter.

The shelter said they that while they understand how difficult the circumstances must be for Lilo’s mom, they wish she would have reached out to them for help.

“If you are reading this, we hope you will come forward to reclaim her. We will help you with whatever you need to care for her, to the best of our ability. Lilo definitely misses you, and we would like nothing more than to see her go back to the family she loves,” said the shelter. “Either way, please know that we understand, we will not judge, and we are here to help in any way we can.”

