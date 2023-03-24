BROOKLYN, NY. (WSVN) – A cow’s life was saved after breaking free from a slaughterhouse in Brooklyn, Tuesday.

The 4-month-old calf was being transported to the Saba Live Poultry slaughterhouse when she escaped. Workers immediately started chasing the cow with local pizzeria workers joining.

Video showed the cow evading people at all costs as they tried to round her up.

After the cow was caught, Skylands Animal Sanctuary offered to take her in.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.