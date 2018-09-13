Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors sending half a million cans of emergency water ahead of Hurricane Florence

(WSVN) - Anheuser-Busch and Miller Coors have both temporarily halted production at some facilities in order to can water for hurricane relief efforts. Now the brewing companies are sending half a million cans of water to the the Carolinas as they brace for Hurricane Florence.

USA Today reports Anheuser-Busch is donating 300,000 cans, while Miller Coors is sending 200,000 cans to the region.

Anheuser-Busch has donated 79 million cans of emergency water to areas suffering from natural disasters over the last three decades. The company is notably remembered for providing South Floridians with water during the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew back in 1992.

While Anheuser-Busch has always designated its Cartersville, Georgia facility for providing water when needed, they say their Fort Collins, Colorado brewery is also ready to can emergency water if needed.

“For the last 30 years, we have been working with the American Red Cross and our wholesaler partners to provide clean, safe drinking water for communities hit by natural disasters,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch.

Last year, the company provided nearly three million cans of water to hard-hit areas of Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas.

Meanwhile, Miller Coors has also stepped up to help impacted areas, donating over 550,000 cans of water to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricanes.

“We hope this water donation provides some relief and comfort to residents and first responders in Hurricane Florence’s path,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors senior director for national community affairs, in a statement. “It’s a MillerCoors priority to do our part in helping the communities where our consumers, employees and distributors call home.”

