New York (CNN) — People don’t buy “domestic” cars or salute the “domestic” flag, so they shouldn’t drink “domestic” beer. At least, that’s what Anheuser-Busch’s CEO thinks.

Brendan Whitworth, the beermaker’s chief executive, says he wants to change the term that describes his US-made beers, which includes Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Busch Light, to “American.”

In a letter to distributors and partners that was obtained by CNN, Whitworth sounded patriotic more than a linguistic or practical note.

“The pride we take in this great country should also be properly and accurately applied to our great American beers,” Whitworth wrote. “They are brewed by American workers who receive American wages. They rely on American farmers and on American raw material suppliers. They support American causes like the military and first responders. They pay American taxes.”

It’s not clear what effect the statement will have. Some Budweiser labels already say “great American lager” on them, and they note they are “brewed and bottled in the USA.”

Whitworth, a former Marine, is calling for the change amid a populist revival following the reelection of President Donald Trump, who is putting his patriotic stamp on old norms, too, including the renaming of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. Whitworth didn’t reference that in his letter, but he echoed Trump in his exuberance for the word “American,” which is mentioned 25 times in the message.

“It’s about time the whole industry begins to unilaterally use one of the strongest adjectives available to us: American. Leave ‘domestic’ for other less glamorous uses,” Whitworth said.

A source familiar said Anheuser Busch’s terminology change was discussed before the election and is tied to the Super Bowl, a popular beer-drinking weekend and a television event for which A-B is the largest advertiser.

Down on ‘domestic’

By contrast, Whitworth said describing American-made beers as “domestic” gives him a “negative reaction.” Despite “USA” and “American” appearing on Budweiser, Whitworth said the term “domestic” appears too frequently at places where beer is sold, including at concession stands, retailers and industry reports. He’s asking them to change the terminology.

“’Domestic’ isn’t necessarily an incorrect adjective to use,” he wrote. “It just doesn’t fully capture the spirit and passion that’s intrinsic to the American beer industry and its brands. It also doesn’t fully capture the pride we should all take in products made right here in this great country.”

It’s not entirely clear why the beer industry labels American-made beer as “domestic.” One theory according to Beer Business Daily, which first reported the letter, said the term came from the original importer of Heineken beer to the US and used the words “domestic” and “import” to differentiate the Dutch beer from competitors on bar and restaurant menus in New York.

Populism grows

Right wing media criticized Anheuser-Busch during its Dylan Mulvaney scandal, and the company’s response angered many on the left. That incident continues to hurt Bud Light sales, which have fallen out of first place in the United States.

But Trump himself has defended the company, posting on Truth Social before a fundraiser with an A-B lobbyist last year that the company “perhaps deserves a second chance.”

Whitworth has also shifted the company’s marketing efforts rightwards following the controversy, including making Bud Light the official sponsor of the UFC, hiring comedian Shane Gillis for an ad campaign and most recently partnering with Dana White for an upcoming energy drink.

It’s also unclear if anyone will actually make the change.

NIQ and Circana, which distribute sales reports, didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment, and neither did American-made competitors whether if they agree. But Beer Business Daily said it expects to see “various venues and on-premise accounts where A-B holds sway” to make the tweak.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.