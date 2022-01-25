(WSVN) - A recall has been issued for a vegan mac and cheese meal.

Amy’s Kitchen is pulling more than 15,000 cases of its product due to the potential of having trace amounts of milk.

The Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze being recalled is from Lot 60J0421.

The voluntary recall was made “out of an abundance of caution” to make sure those with an allergy or sensitivity to milk are safe.

The company said customers should throw the pasta away or return it for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.