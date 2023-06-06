JOSHUA TREE DESERT. Calif. (WSVN) — Calling all road-trippers and adventure-seeking Cheez-It superfans! Prepare to embark on a mouthwatering journey as the iconic road trip snack launches an extraordinary desert destination to kick off the summer season.

Introducing the Cheez-It Stop – a larger-than-life roadside attraction nestled in the heart of California’s picturesque desert landscape open until Sunday.

Concealed within the depths of the California desert, this 100% real destination invites road trippers to refuel with their all-time favorite 100% real cheese snack at a groundbreaking roadside fill station. But here’s where the magic happens – brace yourself for the World’s First and Only Cheez-It Pump.

The Cheez-It Pump spouts a stream of Cheez-It bags directly through your car window. As an added bonus, this absurdly delicious invention comes at no cost to visitors.

Erin Storm, the brand senior director for Cheez-It, expressed the rationale behind this brand-first desert outpost in a news wire.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel, and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It,” he stated. “We created this desert oasis to capture the thrill of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. to stock up on their adventures. The Cheez-It Stop will astound with exclusive merchandise, colossal and shareable Cheez-It displays, and aisles brimming with our renowned crackers – we can’t wait to welcome you!”

Stepping into the Cheez-It Stop feels like a time-traveling journey to the nostalgic gift shops of yesteryear. Immerse yourself in the realm of absurdly cheesy mementos and rare Cheez-It flavors that transcend mere desire, becoming an undeniable necessity.

Visitors will revel in Instagram-worthy aisles, teeming with road trip essentials such as coveted Cheez-It Stop collectibles, exclusive cheesy merchandise, and a plethora of the most beloved Cheez-It flavors. These treasures can be purchased to commemorate your visit to this epic oasis.

The Cheez-It Stop is open for one week only as it opened on Monday and is set to close on Sunday. The convenience store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST.

The desert destination awaits eager fans at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, making it a perfectly situated haven for those embarking on the 128-mile drive from Los Angeles or the 168-mile journey from San Diego.

