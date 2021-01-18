Americans celebrate MLK Day with reflection, service

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a day of remembrance, reflection and service.

Together, the country celebrates the civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968.

Due to the pandemic, many events are now virtual, and because of security concerns at the Capitol, the area where he gave his famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech has been closed to the public.

MLK Day is also a day of service when Americans are encouraged to heed King’s words: “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.”

MLK Day is a federal holiday, so USPS, government buildings, banks and the stock market are closed.

Most stores and restaurants will remain open.

There are also a number of events that will take place across South Florida to celebrate the holiday.

