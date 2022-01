(WSVN) - The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis.

According to the organization, the nation’s blood supply is at a record low.

They’re seeing a 34% decline in new donors because of the pandemic.

Centers across the United States have reported less than a day’s supply of certain blood types.

The Red Cross is urging people to donate.

