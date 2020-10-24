American Eagle plane from MIA slides off Freeport runway; no serious injuries

FREEPORT, Bahamas (WSVN) — There was trouble at touchdown for a flight from Miami attempting to land in the Bahamas.

An American Eagle plane that had taken off from Miami International Airport slid off the runway at Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport, just after 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

American Airlines officials said the aircraft experienced an issue with rear landing gear.

Everyone on board, including passengers and crew, got off the plane safely.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.