(CNN) — An American man was arrested Sunday after allegedly plotting to throw Molotov cocktails at a branch office of the US embassy in Israel, according to the US Justice Department.

Officials arrested the man, 28 year-old Joseph Neumeyer, at John F. Kennedy airport in New York after being deported from Israel to the US, according to a Justice Department news release.

The DOJ says Neumeyer, who is also a German citizen, had allegedly arrived at the US embassy office in Tel Aviv on May 19 and spat on an embassy guard without provocation.

Neumeyer managed to break free as the guard attempted to detain him, leaving behind his backpack, the DOJ said, citing a complaint.

Guards found three Molotov cocktails in the backpack, the department said. Law enforcement tracked down Neumeyer to his hotel in Israel, where he was arrested.

Authorities searched Neumeyer’s social media, which allegedly included a post from earlier that day that said “join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv.” His page also allegedly included the phrases, “Death to America, death to Americans” and threats to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

FBI Director Kash Patel said: “This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.”

Neumeyer had allegedly arrived in Israel last month. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to the Justice Department.

The revelation of Neumeyer’s charges comes shortly after the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, DC. The killings are being investigated as an act of terrorism after the man suspected of carrying out the shooting yelled “Free Palestine” and told law enforcement he “did it for Gaza,” according to police.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is in Israel today meeting with senior government officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the wake of the shooting.

