American Airlines will rehire around 19,000 furloughed workers if new stimulus bill is passed

(WSVN) - American Airlines employees who were furloughed in October may soon be heading back to work.

The company’s CEO said if the new stimulus bill is passed, he will be able to rehire roughly 19,000 workers.

The latest stimulus package will provide airlines $16 billion in relief.

The company said the furloughed workers would receive retroactive pay as well.

The workers’ jobs would be safe from further furloughs until the end of March.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.