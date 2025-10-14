(WSVN) - In a move to make checking in for flights easier, American Airlines announced passengers will be able to add their boarding passes to Google Wallet.

The airline says the change will allow passengers who use Google Wallet to quickly access their boarding pass throughout their travels, a feature that was already implemented for Apple Wallet.

Passengers will be able to add their boarding passes automatically after checking in through the American app.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.