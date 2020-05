(WSVN) - American Airlines will start letting customers know if seats on their flight are filling up.

Customers will be able to switch their flights at no charge through the end of June.

The company has not released a statement on how full the flight must be before they reach out to passengers, but they said they are limiting the number of people on each flight.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.