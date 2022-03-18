(WSVN) - American Airlines will be going back to selling alcohol next month.

Airlines stopped selling alcohol and paused other onboard food service early in the pandemic.

American and Southwest airlines postponed the return of alcohol because of unruly passengers and assaults on flight attendents.

American Airlines is the last major United States airline to announce that alcohol sales will resume.

