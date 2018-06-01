American Airlines to debut smaller bathrooms for North American flights

MIAMI (WSVN) - Frequent fliers on American Airlines, heads up: the size of onboard bathrooms will be shrinking.

American Airlines has announced that their bathrooms on the new Boeing 737-Max airplanes will now be only 24 inches wide, which many have said is too small for most adults. The airliner has also reportedly received complaints from their own flight crew upon learning of the new bathroom size.

KHON reports the new Max airplanes will have 172 seats, which is 10 more than what they have now. These airplanes will go into use later this year, primarily being used on North American routes.

