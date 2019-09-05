American Airlines sends plane filled with 8,000 lbs of supplies to Bahamas

(WSVN) - An American Airlines plane with over 8,000 pounds of supplies is heading to the storm-ravaged Bahamas.

The flight headed to Nassau left early Thursday morning.

I'm headed to Nassau, this morning, with @AmericanAir . They are taking more than 8,000 pounds of supplies for their team members. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/1dF7YHvX8Q — Marisela Burgos (@MBurgosNews) September 5, 2019

7News’ Marisela Burgos was on board the flight and said the supplies will help more than 30 American Airlines team members living on the islands.

“They’re taking tarps, they’re taking pots, they’re taking batteries [and] non-perishable supplies,” said Burgos over the phone. “Talking to some of the crew members here, they feel it is an honor to head over and do this for basically other team members.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.