(WSVN) - American Airlines announced it would be easing restrictions on carry-on baggage sizes.

The airline company said it’s taking away metal bag sizers at its boarding gates.

Travelers use the sizers to make sure their carry-on item fits the size requirement.

While luggage still must be no more than 45 linear inches, the airline is advising its employees to side with the customer if they believe the bag might be slightly over the size limit.

