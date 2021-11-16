MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines has announced a change in the flight itinerary from South Florida to Haiti.

Starting Monday, the airline will only have one daily flight to the island nation between Miami International Airport and Port-au-Prince.

There were previously three daily flights between MIA and Haiti.

The airline said there is less demand for travel to Haiti due to an increase in violence, including the abduction of 17 American missionaries and the presidential assassination.

