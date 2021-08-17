MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines is canceling some flights to and from Haiti.

The company said there will be no flights between Miami International Airport and Port-au-Prince-Toussaint Louverture International Airport through early September.

The airline is blaming a delay in new plane deliveries from Boeing.

American Airlines’ daily flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port-au-Prince-Toussaint Louverture International Airport are still operating.

