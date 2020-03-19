American Airlines grounding about half of fleet, thousands of flights amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines, who operates a hub out of Miami International Airport, will be grounding around half its fleet and grounding tens of thousands of flights in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, American Airlines said they will ground 450 of its aircraft, and they are grounding 55,000 flights.

The airline will be offering 13,500 employees the option for voluntary unpaid leave, which would allow them to keep their health benefits, the airline’s statement said.

American Airlines will also offer early retirement for those who have 15+ years of service at the company.

In another release sent out Thursday, American Airlines said many of its passenger aircraft are temporarily going to be converted into cargo-only aircraft, so the airline can try and make some money shipping cargo between the U.S. and Europe.

