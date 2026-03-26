(WSVN) - An American Airlines flight attendant has been reported missing in Colombia, according to officials.

The flight attendant, identified as Eric Fernando Gutiérrez Molina, is a U.S. citizen and landed in Medellin, Colombia on March 21 on an American Airlines flight that departed from Miami.

Gutiérrez Molina was last seen early Sunday morning after a party at a club in the Medellin neighborhood of El Poblado, with a man and a woman, according to the Colombian security secretary.

Authorities believe Gutiérrez Molina may have been drugged and are currently investigating that claim.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said they are aware of the reports and are closely tracking the situation.

Gutiérrez Molina was traveling to Colombia as part of his job with American Airlines at the time he went missing.

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