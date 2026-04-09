MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines has provided a timeline for when customers can expect to resume flights to Venezuela.

The airline said they are working to get daily, non-stop flights from Miami International Airport to Caracas as soon as April 30.

However, before taking off, the airline said it needs to finish obtaining all government approvals and security clearances.

American would be the first U.S. carrier to resume service to the South American country since 2019, when the U.S. government halted all flights to the country due to security concerns and political instability under the Nicolás Maduro regime.

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