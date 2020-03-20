American Airlines cancels majority of flights coming out of JFK after technician tests positive

(WSVN) - The continuous spread of the novel coronavirus has resulted in significant loss at one of New York’s renowned airports.

American Airlines cancelled more than a third of its departing flights coming out of John F. Kennedy International Airport after its control tower had to be shut down.

The tower was shut down after one of its technicians tested positive for the virus.

The airport is continuing with the rest of its operations by using an alternate location on airport property.

