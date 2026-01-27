(WSVN) - As NASA prepares for a moon mission, a company wants to to be the first to get you there.

A company called GRU Space intends to build a series of structures on the moon that will culminate into a grand hotel.

The owner wants to fly its first mission to the moon in 2029 and is on the search for investors.

GRU Space’s founder graduated from college in 2025.

