Amber Alert issued for missing Wisconsin girl possibly headed to Florida with man

(WSVN) - An amber alert out of Wisconsin has officers in Florida on the lookout.

Two-year-old Noelani Robsinson is the girl authorities in Milwaukee say is missing.

They believe she could be headed to Florida.

She is believed to be with Dariaz Higgins, who goes by the last name Taylor or Lewis.

He drives a 2014 Cadillac SUV with Florida tag number HVCZ95.

If you have any information or spot the man in question, you’re urged to not make contact with him as he’s considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call police immediately.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.