AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old West Virginia girl

FAIRMONT, W. Va. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old West Virginia girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Gracelynn Scritchfield was allegedly abducted by her father Arlie Hetrick, III.

#AMBERAlert!

Gracelynn was last seen on Jul 6, 2019 in Fairmont, #WestVirginia. She was allegedly abducted by her father, Arlie Hetrick, III. They may be in a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with WV plate 1TH163 and bungee cords on the rear door.https://t.co/30NZ9v789n pic.twitter.com/QX3WmsDjiy — NCMEC (@MissingKids) July 23, 2019

She has not been seen since July 6.

Officials said the pair may be traveling in a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia plate 1TH163 and bungee cords on the rear hatch door.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the pair, call West Virginia State Police or 911.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.