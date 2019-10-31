AMBER Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old North Carolina girl

(WSVN) - Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert after they say a 3-year-old girl was abducted in North Carolina.

The alert was issued Wednesday night for Allyson Nicole Oxendine, who was last seen in Laurel Hill.

She’s described to be 3 feet tall with brown hair.

Oxendine was last seen wearing pink sweat pants, a maroon shirt and Croc slip-on shoes.

Officials believe she’s in possession of two white dogs.

No abductor description was released.

If you have any information, call Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or 911.

